IAAF World Relays: Great Britain's 4x100m women's team withdraw

Britain's 4x100m women's relay team will not compete at the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas next week.

British Athletics says the "precautionary decision" will allow the squad to recover from "minor" injuries before August's World Championships.

Olympic bronze medallists Daryll Neita and Desiree Henry have had hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Fellow squad members Ashleigh Nelson and Imani Lansiquot have also had hamstring problems.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said there was "no need to take any unnecessary risks" for the event, which takes place from 22-23 April.

He added: "All our decisions are made with a long-term view of having our top athletes fit and competing to win medals in front of a home crowd in London."

The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women in the Bahamas will earn automatic entry for the London 2017 World Championships.

Full GB squad:

4x400m: Eilidh Doyle, Emily Diamond, Kelly Massey, Laviai Nielsen, Anyika Onuora, Christine Ohuruogu.

Men's 4x100m squad: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Danny Talbot, Chijindu Ujah.

4x400m: Theo Campbell, Jarryd Dunn, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif.