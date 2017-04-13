Nigel Levine 'not angry anymore' after motorbike crash

Media playback is not supported on this device Sprinter Levine describes 'nasty' crash

British sprinter Nigel Levine says he is "not angry anymore" after a motorbike accident in Spain in January left him with a broken pelvis.

Levine, 27, and fellow athlete James Ellington were injured by an oncoming car.

Their injuries mean both will miss the entire 2017 season.

"These things happen, accidents do happen. There's certain stuff you can't do to avoid it and I've just got to accept it," Levine told BBC Look East.

Levine, a 400m runner who was born in Trinidad and raised in Northamptonshire, said any potential legal outcome from the crash was currently in the hands of his solicitors.

But he continued: "I've accepted what's happened and I'm grateful to be well, alive and healthy, as well as James.

James Ellington posted a picture from hospital to his Instagram account after the accident and said he will be looking to bounce back from the accident

"I see on social media he's progressing really well and I'm doing pretty well. I've got a good team behind me, great friends and family, the physios, great coach, training partners. They're all there behind me.

"I can't complain. It's something tough to deal with but I believe I'm dealing with it pretty well."

Ellington is a 100m and 200m specialist and a two-time Olympian who was part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Meanwhile, Levine won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

Nigel Levine was part of Team GB's 4x400m relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics

He said he expected Ellington, who took his first steps since the accident in February, to be back to competitive action "in no time".

And Levine added he does not want to dwell on the crash.

"If I wasn't experienced I don't think I'd be in the position of talking to you," said Levine. "But I don't really think about it too much because what's been done has been done.

"I've got to deal with now. I'm still smiling and getting on with life. I'm just happy just to be alive and mobile, still got all my limbs and have a great team."