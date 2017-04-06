Jemima Sumgong: 2016 Olympic marathon champion fails drugs test

Media playback is not supported on this device London Marathon: Sumgong wins despite fall

Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has failed an out-of-competition drugs test.

The 32-year-old tested positive for the banned substance EPO in a test by athletics governing body the IAAF.

Sumgong also won the 2016 London marathon and was due to defend her title later this month.

"We can confirm that an anti-doping rule violation case concerning Jemima Sumgong (Kenya) has commenced this week," the IAAF said in a statement.

"The athlete tested positive for EPO (Erythropoietin) following a no-notice test conducted in Kenya.

"This was part of an enhanced IAAF out-of-competition testing programme dedicated to elite marathon runners which is supported by the Abbott World Marathon Majors group."