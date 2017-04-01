Joyciline Jepkosgei: Kenyan breaks four world records at Prague Half Marathon

Joyciline Jepkosgei beat the record set by compatriot Peres Jepchirchir by 14 seconds

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei broke four world records as she stormed to victory at the Prague Half Marathon.

The 23-year-old completed what was just her fifth half marathon in one hour, four minutes and 52 seconds - 14 seconds quicker than the record set by Peres Jepchirchir earlier this year.

And she also clocked splits of 30:05, 45:37 and 1:01:25 to break the 10km, 15km and 20km world records on the way.

"I only wanted to improve my time. This is a surprise for me," Jepkosgei said.

"I didn't know I would break the world record today.

"But the conditions were good for me because I'm used to training at this time of day."

Defending champion Violah Jepchumba finished second - 30 seconds back - and Fancy Chemutai third, with America's sixth-placed Jordan Hasay the only non-Kenyan in the top 10.