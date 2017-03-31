BBC Sport - Isobel Pooley: Great Britain high jumper closing in on injury return
Pooley nearing end of long road back
- From the section Athletics
High jumper Isobel Pooley has had to remain patient during a long-term rehabilitation and a number of setbacks during her recovery.
The 24-year-old British record holder and BBC Sport columnist is targeting this summer's World Championships in London after she was forced to miss the Rio Olympics with a stress fracture of the ankle.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired