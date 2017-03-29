Jo Pavey: Briton set to receive bronze from 2007 World Championships
Britain's Jo Pavey is set to receive a 2007 World Championships 10,000m bronze medal after Turkey's Elvan Abeylegesse had her results voided.
The sport's governing body confirmed that the silver-medallist had been found guilty of an in-competition doping offence during the championships in Japan.
Pavey, 43, was beaten to bronze by American Kara Goucher, who will now be upgraded to silver.
