BBC Sport - Cross Country: Kenya believe it? Top six all from same country

Kenya believe it? Top six all from same country

Watch Kenya dominate the women's senior race at the World Cross Country Championships in Uganda, taking all top six positions in an unprecedented finish.

Watch highlights of Sunday's World Cross Country Championships action on iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

Kenya believe it? Top six all from same country

Video

How often does James DeGale call his mum?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

GB's Nicholls secures World Cup snowboard bronze

Video

The GB skater who 'smashed her knee into eight pieces'

Video

Hartson 'can't defend' Taylor tackle on Coleman

Video

Southgate wants 'flexible' England team

Video

Goals of the day!

Video

SPFL Challenge Cup Final - Dundee United v St Mirren

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jockey loses race after finish-line blunder

Video

Christie's 'shock' at Coleman injury

Video

Lukaku could be world's best number nine - Martinez

Video

Raiders easily beat Flyers - five best shots

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired