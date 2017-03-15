IAAF World Relays: Great Britain to send strong squad to Bahamas event

Britain's 4x400m women's relay team from Rio 2016 will be reunited in the Bahamas

Great Britain are sending their "best possible teams" to the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas in April.

There was criticism over Britain's squad for the most recent edition in 2015, with Richard Kilty saying he felt "let down" by several key absentees.

Among those missing were Adam Gemili, James Dasaolu and Chijindu Ujah.

This year's squad does include Gemili and Ujah, as well seven of the eight runners from Britain's two Olympic bronze-winning women's relay teams.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said the selection showed that "we are taking these championships incredibly seriously".

"We really only have two competitive chances to test out our teams ahead of the World Championships in London this summer - this April in Nassau and at the European Team Championships in June," he added.

The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women will earn automatic entry for the London 2017 World Championships.

Women's 4x100m squad: Desiree Henry, Imani Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip, Jodie Williams

4x400m: Eilidh Doyle, Emily Diamond, Kelly Massey, Laviai Nielsen, Anyika Onuora, Christine Ohuruogu

Men's 4x100m squad: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Danny Talbot, Chijindu Ujah

4x400m: Theo Campbell, Jarryd Dunn, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif