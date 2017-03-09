Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Pregnant sprinter to miss World Athletics Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (right) beats Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands to win 100m gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing
Fraser-Pryce (right) won 100m gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing

Jamaica's reigning 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will miss this summer's World Athletics Championships in London because she is pregnant.

The two-time 100m Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion plans to return to action in 2018.

The 30-year-old sprinter said she had hoped to defend her title in London.

"But life is filled with many blessings with God. So here I am thinking about being the greatest mother I can be with my biggest blessing," she added.

