Frankie Fredericks: IAAF official quits taskforce role over corruption claim

Frankie Fredericks carried the Olympic torch on its journey to Rio 2016

Frankie Fredericks, a senior official at athletics' world governing body the IAAF, has stepped down from a key role following corruption allegations.

IAAF council member Fredericks, also a member of the International Olympic Committee, was on a taskforce charged with helping Russia to be readmitted to international competition.

His decision comes after French paper Le Monde claimed the former Namibian sprinter received a payment days before voting on the 2016 Olympics host city, allegations he denies.

The IOC is investigating the claims.

Russia's athletes were banned last year following the McLaren report, which outlined a state-sponsored doping programme.

The IAAF says Fredericks' place on the five-person taskforce has been taken by IAAF Athletes' Commission chairperson Rozle Prezelj.

"I have decided to step aside from the taskforce so that the integrity of its work is not questioned due to the allegations made against me in Le Monde," said 49-year-old Fredericks, who won four Olympic silver medals.

"It is important that the taskforce's mission is seen as free and fair with no outside influence."