BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Asha Philip wins 60m gold in national record time
Philip sets British record in 60m victory
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Asha Philip wins women's 60m gold at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, setting a new national record time of 7.06 seconds.
