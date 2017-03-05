BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Oskan-Clarke narrowly misses out on gold
Oskan-Clarke denied in photo-finish thriller
Athletics
Britain's Shelayna Oskan-Clarke wins silver in the 800m, after missing out on gold by 0.01 seconds to Switzerland's Selina Buchel at the European Indoor Athletics in Belgrade.
