BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Laura Muir storms to 3000m gold
Muir storms to second European gold
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Laura Muir wins the 3,000m to claim her second gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Eilish McColgan finished strongly to pick up bronze.
WATCH MORE: Muir gives 'spoilsport' official the slip
WATCH MORE: Meet Laura Muir, the GB track star training to be a vet
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired