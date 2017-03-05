European Indoor Athletics: Muir wins second gold in Belgrade

Laura Muir surged clear of the field to win the 3000m and take her second European Indoor gold

Britain's Laura Muir won the 3,000m to claim her second gold at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The 23-year-old Scot eased away from the rest of the field to break the championship record in eight minutes 35.68 seconds.

Victory on Sunday followed her gold medal in the 1500m the previous day.

Fellow Briton Eilish McColgan claimed bronze, with Yasemin Can of Turkey finishing in second place.

"I didn't know what my legs would do so I just wanted to hang in there," Muir told BBC Sport.

"I just wanted to do the best I could - I just love running and I dedicate myself to it easily."

A record-breaking double

Muir claimed her second major title in as many days by again setting a new championship record, having also beaten Dame Kelly Holmes' British record in her 1500m victory on Saturday.

She also became the first athlete since Colin Jackson at Paris 1994 to win two gold medals in individual events at a single European Indoor Championships. She is also the first runner to win the 1500m and 3,000m double since Poland's Lidia Chojecka at Birmingham 2007.

After keeping pace with Can out in the front for most of the race, Muir surged clear with just under two laps to go to win by almost eight seconds.

McColgan, 26, passed Maureen Koster of the Netherlands in the final stages to win her first senior medal.

"Laura is so much better than the rest of us - I knew gold was gone, but it's my first medal so I'm really chuffed," said McColgan.

More to follow.