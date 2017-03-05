BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: 'Spoilsport' official almost ruins Laura Muir's moment
'Spoilsport' official almost ruins Muir's moment
Britain's Laura Muir was initially prevented from celebrating her 1500m gold by a 'spoilsport' official at the European Indoor Athletics Championships, before giving her the slip to complete her lap of honour.
