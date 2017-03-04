BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Laura Muir breaks GB record to win 1500m gold
Muir breaks GB record to win 1500m gold
- From the section Athletics
An emotional Laura Muir wins gold for GB in the 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, securing her first major senior title in four minutes 2.39 seconds.
WATCH MORE: Meet Laura Muir, the GB track star training to be a vet
READ MORE: Laura Muir wins 1500m gold in Belgrade
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired