BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Laura Muir breaks GB record to win 1500m gold

Muir breaks GB record to win 1500m gold

An emotional Laura Muir wins gold for GB in the 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, securing her first major senior title in four minutes 2.39 seconds.

WATCH MORE: Meet Laura Muir, the GB track star training to be a vet

READ MORE: Laura Muir wins 1500m gold in Belgrade

