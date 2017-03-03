BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Andrew Pozzi wins 60m hurdles gold

Pozzi wins European 60m hurdles gold

Britain's Andrew Pozzi wins the 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Serbia.

READ MORE: Doyle misses out on European final

For full details of BBC coverage click here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Pozzi wins European 60m hurdles gold

Video

Watch the best shots from day three at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rose lights up back nine to share lead

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Golfing Gods' smile on Spieth

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB out of Davis Cup after doubles defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

It was important to answer Spurs - Conte

Video

Winning Grand National is 'unbelievable feeling'

Video

Adams: I'll get better with experience

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Top four race will go to the wire - Guardiola

Video

Liverpool won despite low batteries - Klopp

Video

Pochettino proud of 'massive win'

Video

Chappell holes wedge for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Huge win for Hammers - Bilic

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired