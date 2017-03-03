BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Andrew Pozzi wins 60m hurdles gold
Pozzi wins European 60m hurdles gold
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Andrew Pozzi wins the 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Serbia.
