BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics Championships: 'Huge confusion' during 1500m heat

'Huge confusion' in European 1500m heat

Irish 1500m runner John Travers slowed during his heat at the European Indoor Athletics Championships because he believed a second gun had signalled a false start.

READ MORE: Doyle misses out on European final

You can watch the afternoon session here and click here for the coverage guide.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Huge confusion' in European 1500m heat

Video

Torres recovering after injury 'fright'

Video

I'm not the monster you say I am - Mourinho

Video

GB's Stimpson beaten in dramatic sprint finish

Video

Did Ferdinand vandalise the Blue Peter Garden?

Video

Doyle 'heartbroken' to miss 400m final

Video

People's Cup goals analysed by the pros

Video

'Qualifying for Champions League would be a success'

Video

Guardiola irritated by Aguero question

Video

Vaulter Gaul's pole snaps during warm-up

Video

Eden finishes 'sensational' Castleford try

Video

6 Music's 1994 Day: Best goals from USA '94

Video

Watch Bellew & Haye argue in pre-fight build-up

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired