BBC Sport - European Indoor Athletics: Florian Gaul's pole snaps during vault
Vaulter Gaul's pole snaps during warm-up
German pole vaulter Florian Gaul injured his knee when his pole snapped during the warm-up at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
