European Indoor Athletics: Laura Muir leads GB trio into 3,000m final

Muir has already broken the European 3,000m and British 5,000m indoor records this year

European Indoor Championships Venue: Belgrade, Serbia Dates: 3-5 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TV, Red Button and the BBC Sport website. Full details and times

Briton Laura Muir started her bid for a double at the European Indoor Athletics Championships by qualifying safely for the 3,000m final in Belgrade.

The 23-year-old Scot, who is in action again on Friday evening in the 1500m heats, ensured she conserved as much energy as possible in her opening race.

She finished fifth in her heat, going through safely as a fastest loser.

Team-mates Steph Twell and Eilish McColgan also advanced to Sunday's final.

Earlier, Eilidh Doyle and Laviai Nielsen won their heats in the women's 400m and go in Friday evening's semi-finals while Kyle Langford reached the semi-finals of the men's 800m.