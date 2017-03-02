European Indoor Championships: Lina Nielsen out with leg injury

Lina Nielsen (right) was due to compete alongside identical twin Laviai in Belgrade

European Indoor Championships Venue: Belgrade, Serbia Dates: 3-5 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TV, Red Button and the BBC Sport website. Full details and times

Great Britain's Lina Nielsen will miss the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade with a leg injury.

The 20-year-old was due to compete in the 400m and 4x400m relay, alongside identical twin Laviai.

She has suffered a "stress response" - the stage before a stress fracture - on a fibula and has withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

Eilish McColgan has pulled out of the 1500m after suffering from illness but will still race in the 3,000m.

The championships start on Friday and run through to Sunday.

GB team for European Indoor Championships

Men: 60m: Richard Kilty, Andrew Robertson, Theo Etienne; 800m: Guy Learmonth, Kyle Langford; 1,500m: Tom Lancashire; 3,000m: Nick Goolab; 60m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi, David King, David Omoregie; High jump: Robbie Grabarz, Chris Kandu, Allan Smith; Long jump: Dan Bramble; Combined events: Ashley Bryant, Liam Ramsey.

Women: 60m: Asha Phillip; 400m: Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen; 800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke; 1500m: Laura Muir, Sarah McDonald; 3,000m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell; High jump: Morgan Lake; Long jump: Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers; Shot put: Rachel Wallader; 4x400m: Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Philippa Lowe, Mary Iheke.