BBC Sport - European Indoor Championships: GB twins Lina and Laviai Nielsen going for gold in Belgrade

Meet the GB twins going for gold in Belgrade

Meet identical twins Lina and Laviai Nielsen, who will be competing in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

They talk to BBC Sport about their rivalry and their twin telepathic power.

Watch all the action live on BBC Two, Connected TV, Red Button and the BBC Sport website from 08:15 GMT on Friday 3 March.

