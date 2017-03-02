BBC Sport - European Indoor Championships: GB twins Lina and Laviai Nielsen going for gold in Belgrade
Meet the GB twins going for gold in Belgrade
- From the section Athletics
Meet identical twins Lina and Laviai Nielsen, who will be competing in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.
They talk to BBC Sport about their rivalry and their twin telepathic power.
Watch all the action live on BBC Two, Connected TV, Red Button and the BBC Sport website from 08:15 GMT on Friday 3 March.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired