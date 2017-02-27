BBC Sport - Can the marathon be run in under two hours?

Can the marathon be run in under two hours?

Can the marathon be run in under two hours? Nike has assembled a team of athletes to try to break the long-standing barrier.

For The World Tonight, Nick Higham asks Great Britain marathon runner Chris Thompson if it can be done legally.

Top videos

Audio

Can the marathon be run in under two hours?

Video

Jones-Bishop scores try of the week

Audio

Haye - Bellew already at boiling point

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Ranieri will have been kicking the TV'

Video

I'm a living nightmare for Haye - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Criticism fired Foxes up - Shakespeare

Video

Bad start, bad middle, bad end - Klopp

Video

Surprise! Serena challenges strangers to a match

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Analysis: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Video

Can Ibrahimovic inspire cup treble?

Video

Fans could camp outside Zlatan's house - Mourinho

Video

Boggs' buzzer beater gives Bristol dramatic win

Video

Botham excited by English T20 franchises

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired