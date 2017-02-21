European Athletics Indoor Championships: Laura Muir among six Scots in UK team

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Muir breaks the British record in the women's 1,000m

Laura Muir will bid to become double European Champion next month in the 1500m and 3000m at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

The 23-year-old is one of six Scots featuring in a 31-strong British Athletics team heading to Belgrade.

Muir will be joined in her races by Eilish McColgan, while Olympians Eilidh Doyle and Steph Twell will also feature on the track in Serbia.

Also competing will be 800m runner Guy Learmonth and high jumper Allan Smith.

Last weekend, Muir shaved a second off Dame Kelly Holmes' British indoor 1,000m mark, also setting a new European record with the second fastest run of all time.

That followed her European 3,000m indoor record and the British 5,000m indoor record, after beating Holmes' British outdoor 1500m mark last summer.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black is pleased with the "blend" of the team.

Scots named in British Athletics team:

Men:

800m: Guy Learmonth

High Jump: Allan Smith

Women:

400m: Eilidh Doyle

1500m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan

3000m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell

4x400m: Eilidh Doyle