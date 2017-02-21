European Indoor Championships 2017: Laura Muir heads GB line-up
|European Indoor Championships
|Venue: Belgrade, Serbia Dates: 3-5 March
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TV, Red Button and the BBC Sport website. Full details and times
Laura Muir will attempt to win 1500m and 3,000m gold at the European Indoor Championships in Serbia in March.
The 23-year-old Scot has already broken the European 3,000m indoor record, and British 5,000m and 1,000m indoor records this year.
She will be part of a Great Britain team that also includes defending 60m champion Richard Kilty.
Also competing are Andrew Pozzi, fastest in the world this year over 60m hurdles, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
Johnson-Thompson will be looking to claim Britain's first European indoor medal for 33 years in the women's long jump, but will face competition from world indoor medallist and British champion Lorraine Ugen as well as European medallist Jazmin Sawyers.
British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: "I'm pleased with the blend of this team.
"With a home World Championships in London, 2017 is an even bigger year for us than 2016, so starting it off in a positive manner is essential and I am expecting to see a number of medal-winning performances in Belgrade."
GB team
Men
60m: Richard Kilty, Andrew Robertson, Theo Etienne
800m: Guy Learmonth, Kyle Langford
1500m: Tom Lancashire
3,000m: Lee Emanuel, Nick Goolab
60m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi, David King, David Omoregie
High jump: Robbie Grabarz, Chris Kandu, Allan Smith
Long jump: Dan Bramble
Combined events: Ashley Bryant
Women
60m: Asha Philip
400m: Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen
800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke
1500m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Sarah McDonald
3,000m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell
High jump: Morgan Lake
Long jump: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers
Shot put: Rachel Wallader
4x400m: Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Philippa Lowe, Mary Iheke