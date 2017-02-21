European Indoor Championships 2017: Laura Muir heads GB line-up

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Muir breaks the British record in the women's 1,000m

European Indoor Championships Venue: Belgrade, Serbia Dates: 3-5 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TV, Red Button and the BBC Sport website. Full details and times

Laura Muir will attempt to win 1500m and 3,000m gold at the European Indoor Championships in Serbia in March.

The 23-year-old Scot has already broken the European 3,000m indoor record, and British 5,000m and 1,000m indoor records this year.

She will be part of a Great Britain team that also includes defending 60m champion Richard Kilty.

Also competing are Andrew Pozzi, fastest in the world this year over 60m hurdles, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Johnson-Thompson will be looking to claim Britain's first European indoor medal for 33 years in the women's long jump, but will face competition from world indoor medallist and British champion Lorraine Ugen as well as European medallist Jazmin Sawyers.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: "I'm pleased with the blend of this team.

"With a home World Championships in London, 2017 is an even bigger year for us than 2016, so starting it off in a positive manner is essential and I am expecting to see a number of medal-winning performances in Belgrade."

GB team

Men

60m: Richard Kilty, Andrew Robertson, Theo Etienne

800m: Guy Learmonth, Kyle Langford

1500m: Tom Lancashire

3,000m: Lee Emanuel, Nick Goolab

60m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi, David King, David Omoregie

High jump: Robbie Grabarz, Chris Kandu, Allan Smith

Long jump: Dan Bramble

Combined events: Ashley Bryant

Women

60m: Asha Philip

400m: Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen

800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke

1500m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Sarah McDonald

3,000m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell

High jump: Morgan Lake

Long jump: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers

Shot put: Rachel Wallader

4x400m: Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Philippa Lowe, Mary Iheke