Toni Minichiello: Coach given "written warning" by UK Athletics

Minichiello coached Olympic gold medallist Ennis-Hill

Toni Minichiello, the former coach of Great Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill, has been given a "written warning about his conduct" by British Athletics.

The ruling was made by a case management group after "an allegation of misconduct (verbal abuse)" against Minichiello.

A British Athletics statement said the "decision is not subject to any further appeal procedures by either side."

Reports say the allegation was not made by Ennis-Hill.

Minichiello coached Ennis-Hill to heptathlon gold at the 2012 Olympics and three world titles before she retired in October 2016.