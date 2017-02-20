Laura Muir: World Championships in London 'can be making of me'

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Muir breaks the British record in the women's 1,000m

Laura Muir is relishing the prospect of cementing her status as one of British athletics' new stars at this summer's World Championships in London.

The Scot says she is just "starting out" despite a host of recent records.

She aims to win her first major medals at the European Indoor Championships from 3-5 March before switching her attention to her main target this year.

"A home World Championships is big. I saw what London 2012 did for a lot of the athletes," she told BBC Scotland.

"It made a lot of big names and this is 'round two' as it were.

"I was a bit young to be racing at London (2012 Olympic Games) so this is my first chance to do something on home soil. I would love to make my mark there."

The 23-year-old from Kinross-shire will begin the final year of her five-year veterinary studies a week after the Championships from 4-13 August, continuing to combine them with her running career.

She maintained her scintillating form on Saturday by taking a second off Dame Kelly Holmes' British indoor 1,000m mark, also setting a new European record with the second fastest run of all time.

That followed her European 3,000m indoor record and the British 5,000m indoor record, after beating Holmes' British outdoor 1500m mark last summer.

Laura Muir's records and achievements Records Honours British 1500m (outdoor) 2016 world number one (1500m) European 3,000m (indoor) Seventh at 2016 Olympics (1500m) British 5,000m (indoor) Three-time Diamond League race winner British 1,000m (indoor) Diamond League 1500m title (2016)

"If you had told me a few years ago that I would be running these times, I don't think I would have believed you," Muir said.

"So I am chuffed my running has come on so much. I just love the sport for what it is. It is just an added bonus that I am running these times and winning these races.

"I am very much at the starting stage - I am not Mo Farah yet. It is nice to hear people say nice things about you, it is really good support. "

Muir will head to Belgrade for the European Indoor Championships in two weeks, with strong medal chances in the 1500m and 3,000m.

"I've never won a senior international medal yet, so I would love to get a medal, hopefully in the two events, and preferably as close to gold in both," she added. "It would be amazing if I could get on the podium.

"[My goal] is just to be the best athlete I can be. You can't control what other athletes do and how they perform. I just want to race as best I can every single time I go out there.

"As long as I come off the track feeling like I have delivered the best I can, then I will be happy. Hopefully that will mean being on the podium, and hopefully on top of the podium sometimes too."