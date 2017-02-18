BBC Sport - Jazmin Sawyers sings Happy Birthday to Colin Jackson

Sawyers sings Happy Birthday to Colin Jackson

British long jumper and The Voice contestant Jazmin Sawyers sings Happy Birthday to BBC pundit Colin Jackson as he turns 50.

