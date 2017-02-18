BBC Sport - Jazmin Sawyers sings Happy Birthday to Colin Jackson
Sawyers sings Happy Birthday to Colin Jackson
- From the section Athletics
British long jumper and The Voice contestant Jazmin Sawyers sings Happy Birthday to BBC pundit Colin Jackson as he turns 50.
