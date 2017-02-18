BBC Sport - Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix: Mo Farah breaks European indoor 5,000m record

Farah breaks European record in final indoor race

Mo Farah bows out of his indoor athletics career by breaking the European 5,000m record in Birmingham.

READ MORE: Farah signs off with Birmingham victory

WATCH MORE: Muir breaks Holmes' 1,000m British record

