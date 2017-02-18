Mo Farah wins 5000m and Laura Muir breaks record at British Grand Prix

Mo Farah has done the 5,000m and 10,000m double at each of the past two Olympics

Mo Farah took victory in the 5,000m at the Birmingham Grand Prix to win the final indoor race of his career.

The 33-year-old, who will retire from the track this year, set a new European record of 13 minutes 9.16 seconds.

Laura Muir took the 1,000m in a new British record of 2:31:93, beating the time Dame Kelly Holmes set in 2004.

Jamaica's 100m and 200m Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson stormed to victory in the women's 60m in 6.98 seconds, the eighth-fastest time ever.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah plans to focus on road racing after the World Championships in London in August.

He was pushed hard by Bahrain's Albert Rop, who held on as Farah kicked away from the majority of the field, but was defeated in a sprint finish.

"I had amazing support from the crowd today and I can't quite believe it's my last indoor race," said Farah.

"I've had a great career indoors and particularly on this track.

"I knew I needed to do some work after Edinburgh, I had to leave my family but hard work pays off."

Record-breaker Muir

Laura Muir was seventh in the 1500m at the Rio Olympics

Scotland's Muir has already broken two records this year - the European 3,000m indoor record and the British 5,000m indoor record, the latter held for 25 years by Liz McColgan.

The 23-year-old demolished the field in Birmingham and her time was just one second shy of Maria Mutola's world indoor record of 2:30.94.

Muir will head to Belgrade for the European Indoor Championships in March as favourite in both the 1500m and 3,000m.

"I am delighted. I wanted to come away with a win on home soil but to break Kelly's record, I'm so chuffed," said the Dundee Hawkhill Harrier.

"The crowd were huge, I couldn't hear myself breathing they were so loud.

"It is every athlete's dream to be injury free and running as well as I am. I'm in the best shape I can be so I'm hoping to win some medals in Belgrade."