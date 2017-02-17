Mo Farah ready for final indoor race at Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix

Mo Farah will focus on road races after this summer's World Championships

Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix Venue: Barclaycard Arenas Date: Saturday, 18 February Time: 13:15-16:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One (Forum continues 16:30-17:10, BBC Red Button; uninterrupted on BBC Sport website, app and Connected TV)

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says Saturday's Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix will be his final indoor race.

The Briton will compete in the 5,000m and hopes to sign off with victory in what will be his indoor finale.

"I haven't thought about it before but it will be," said Farah, 33, who plans to focus on road racing after the outdoor World Championships in August.

"If I want to hang my spikes up after this summer then that will be it, and I'll move on to the roads."

Farah is looking to improve on a seventh-place finish at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country last month.

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our special guide.

Jamaica's 100m and 200m Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson and 110m hurdles world record holder Aries Merritt of the USA are among the leading names in action.

Britain's Laura Muir (1,000m), Andrew Butchart (5,000m), Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Richard Kilty (60m) and James Dasaolu (60m) will also line up in Birmingham, but sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been ruled out with an ankle injury and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson has a hamstring strain.

The British athletes are preparing for next month's European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

You can watch all the action from the Barclaycard Arena on BBC One from 13:15 GMT on Saturday, 18 February.