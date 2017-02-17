Dina Asher-Smith breaks foot in final training session before Indoor Grand Prix

Asher-Smith won Olympic bronze with Great Britain's 4x100m women's relay team at Rio 2016

Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix Venue: Barclaycard Arenas Date: Saturday, 18 February

Dina Asher-Smith suffered a broken foot in her final training session before the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix and has been forced to pull out of Saturday's event.

The 21-year-old sprinter, who won Olympic bronze as part of Britain's 4x100m women's relay team at Rio 2016, said she was "gutted" to miss out.

"What are the odds!" she tweeted.

"Last session before the Grand Prix, last reactive jump, and I land awkwardly on my foot and fracture it."

She added: "So upset and frustrated but it was a freak accident, one of those unavoidable things in life I guess. Comeback starts now."

On Thursday, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson also withdrew from the event, because of a hamstring strain.

