BBC Sport - Meet Laura Muir the athletics record breaker training to be a vet

GB athletics star Muir's double life

Great Britain's track star Laura Muir talks about her lifelong love for animals and her medal ambitions for 2017.

Watch Laura Muir in action at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 13:00 GMT on Saturday.

