Nesta Carter: Jamaica sprinter appeals over positive drugs test

Nesta Carter (right) and Usain Bolt (left) won the 4x100m men's relay in Beijing with Michael Frater and Asafa Powell

Nesta Carter has appealed against the decision to strip him and a Jamaica team including Usain Bolt of Olympic gold because of a positive drugs test.

A retest of Carter's sample from the 2008 Games was found to contain a banned stimulant in January.

The 31-year-old now awaits a date for his case to be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, his lawyer said.

Carter and Bolt won the 4x100m men's relay in Beijing, along with Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

Bolt, 30, completed an unprecedented 'triple triple' in Rio last summer, but the International Olympic Committee ruling to punish the Jamaica team leaves him with eight Olympic golds.

Speaking in January, Bolt - who also won 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 - said it was "rough" to have to give back one of his medals but insisted "it hasn't changed what I have done throughout my career".

Carter's was one of 454 selected doping samples retested by the International Olympic Committee last year. It was found to contain the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

He was also part of the 4x100m team in London five years ago and helped Jamaica win at the World Championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.