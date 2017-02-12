British Athletics Indoor Team Trials: Johnson-Thompson second in long jump

Johnson-Thompson finished sixth in the the heptathlon at the Rio Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished second in the long jump at the British indoor team trials to qualify for the European Indoor Championships.

Competing for the first time since the Rio Olympics, her best of 6.69m was beaten by Lorraine Ugen's 6.72m.

Johnson-Thompson, 24, also competed in the 60m hurdles at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport, winning her heat but then withdrew from the final.

Tom Bosworth broke his British record to win the 5,000m walk.

Olympic finalist Jazmin Sawyers, who is competing on singing show The Voice, was third in the long jump, while Ugen's winning jump was the fourth best in the world this year.

Johnson-Thompson, who finished sixth in the heptathlon in Rio, says she is targeting a medal at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

She split from her coach Mike Holmes in November after eight years and decided against defending her European pentathlon title.

"I am happy to come away with automatic selection for the Europeans" she told BBC Sport. "I want a medal. I'm not saying gold is the target, I just want to go out there and see what I can do."

Bosworth breaks record, Grabarz returns from inury

Bosworth said he was "ahead of schedule" after he won the 5,000m walk in a new British record of 18:39.47 minutes.

"Breaking a record is special every time. When the crowd realised the record was on, the noise was incredible, I love it."

Asked if he would be targeting a medal at the World Athletic Championships in London in August, he added: "This performance today has got me excited. I'm way further ahead than I thought I would be. Give me a few months time and I'll be flying around 20,000m."

Scotland's Allan Smith beat Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz in the high jump.

Grabarz, who suffered a burst appendix four weeks ago, said: "I spent two weeks in bed thinking my indoor season was over, it slowly started to feel better so I decided to compete today.

"I've got a few weeks to sort my technical stuff out and be ready to compete at the Europeans."

Scotland's Eilidh Doyle, who won a bronze medal in the 4x400m relay at Rio, won the women's 400m.