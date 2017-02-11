British Athletics Indoor Team Trials: Andy Robertson wins 60m title as Kilty disqualified

Andrew Robertson beat Theo Etienne by 0.02 seconds, with veteran Dwain Chambers three hundredths further back

Andrew Robertson won his first British 60m title at the indoor team trials, as 2015 world champion Richard Kilty was disqualified in the final for a false start for the second year in a row.

Robertson, 26, took gold in 6.57 seconds, with Theo Etienne second and 38-year-old Dwain Chambers third.

James Dasaolu, 2016's winner, and CJ Ujah did not attend the event at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport.

Asha Philip comfortably retained the women's 60m crown in 7.19 seconds.

Kilty, who took the world 60m title in Prague in 2015, ran the fastest time in the heats, but again bowed out before the final due to a clear false start.

"I was very, very confident of the win, even if Kilty was in it I knew I could win," Robertson told BBC Radio 5 live.

Philip - who beat Dina Asher-Smith to claim her first title last year - was not faced with her rival this time round, and raced clear of the field to win with ease.

The victory has also secured her automatic selection for the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

"I'm over the moon, I'm excited, I didn't get to go [to the European Indoor Championships] two years ago, I want to go this year," she told 5 live.

Andrew Pozzi ran 7.44 seconds to equal the fastest indoor 60m hurdles of the year and remain British champion.

Eilish McColgan pipped her Scottish compatriot Steph April to the women's 3,000m title on the final straight, while Morgan Lake and Beth Potter decided to share the high jump title after it went to a jump off.

The 200m and 400m races will be held on Sunday, as well as the men's 800m and 3,000m finals, streamed live on connected TV and online from 11:55 GMT.