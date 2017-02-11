Nitro Athletics: Usain Bolt's All-Stars win event in Australia

Usain Bolt only ran a leg of the mixed 4x100m relay on the first two nights of the event

Usain Bolt led his All-Stars team to the inaugural Nitro Athletics trophy with two winning runs on the final day.

The eight-time Olympic champion easily won the 150m at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium and contested the second leg of the mixed 4x100m relay.

The Jamaican, 30, ran a time of 15.28 seconds in the 150m, slower than the world record of 14.35 he set over the distance in Manchester in 2009.

The All-Stars won the trophy ahead of Australia.

Nitro Athletics involves a mixture of traditional and modified events, including mixed-gender relays and an elimination mile, designed to provide non-stop action over a two-hour period.

Twelve events were contested on each of the three nights, with points awarded for each placing, from 100 points to the winning team down to 40 for the sixth-place finisher.

Bolt's All-Stars - including athletes from Jamaica, the US and Kenya - competed against teams representing Australia, England, New Zealand, Japan and China.

