BBC Sport - Usain Bolt's All-Stars win second Nitro Athletics event
Bolt's team win Nitro after disqualification
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt's All-Stars win the second day of the Nitro Athletics after Australia are disqualified from the mixed 4x100m relay in Melbourne.
READ MORE:Bolt's All-Stars win amid controversy
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired