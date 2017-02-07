BBC Sport - Lord Coe denies misleading select committee MPs over doping in Russia

Coe denies misleading MPs over Russia

IAAF president Lord Coe insists he did not mislead an MPs' inquiry over what he knew about the state-sponsored doping program in Russia.

