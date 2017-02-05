Ben Reynolds and Ciara Mageean win in Dublin

Ciara Mageean competed for Ireland at the Olympic Games in Rio last summer

Ben Reynolds and Ciara Mageean secured victories in the AAI Games at the new National Indoor Arena on Sunday.

North Down's Reynolds clocked 7.77 in the 60m hurdles to edge under the required 7.80 for the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

Portaferry athlete Mageean won the 800m in 2:06.02 but it was well short of the Belgrade qualifying mark of 2:03.75.

Kerry O'Flatherty clinched 1,500m victory in 4:16.04 and Adam McMullen won the long jump with 7.48m.

Derry man McMullen needed a jump of 7.90 to qualify for the European Indoor Championships.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's Paul Pollock was in good form in Japan with a marathon personal best of 2:15:30 and a qualifying time for the World Championships in London in August.