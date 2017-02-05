BBC Sport - Usain Bolt leads All-Stars to Nitro Athletics victory

Bolt leads All-Stars to Nitro victory

Watch Usain Bolt's team of All-Stars win the 4 x 100m mixed relay to take the lead on the first day of the inaugural Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne.

Watch Nitro Athletics highlights on BBC iPlayer now.

Available to UK users only.

