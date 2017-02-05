Callum Hawkins sets Scottish half-marathon record in Japan

Hawkins beat a 30-year-old Scottish record

Callum Hawkins set a Scottish record in the half marathon at the Kagawa Marugame International in Japan with a time of 60:00.

The 24-year-old won the event, finishing ahead of Ethiopian record holder Atsedu Tsegay.

His time beat the 62:28 set in the 1987 Great North Run by Allister Hutton.

Hawkins' time of 60:24 in last year's Great Scottish Run half-marathon did not count as a Scottish record after the course was found to be too short.

Organisers re-measured the Glasgow route after some competitors raised concerns about the distance and it was found to be around 150m shy.

Hawkins is now second to Mo Farah on the all-time British list over the half-marathon distance, with Steve Jones third.

Another Scot, Laura Muir, set a new European 3,000m indoor record in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The 23-year-old's victory set a new mark of eight minutes 26.41 seconds - fifth on the world-best list.

Meanwhile, compatriot Andy Butchart clocked 3:54.24 to win the Armory Invitational Mile event in New York to go second on the Scottish all-time list and third on the British list.