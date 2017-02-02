Nitro Athletics: Usain Bolt All-Stars team to face England in 'revolutionary' meet

Usain Bolt won three gold medals at the Rio Olympics in the summer

England will provide one of five teams competing against Usain Bolt's All-Stars in a new athletics event IAAF president Lord Coe says will "revolutionise" the sport.

Jamaica's Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, will be the star attraction at the first Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne on Saturday.

It includes both traditional and new events, such as the elimination mile.

"This will be track and field as it's never been seen before," said Bolt.

The 30-year-old learned last week he would have to hand back one of his nine Olympic gold medals after Jamaican team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Bolt said at the time: "I'm not happy, but it's just one of those things that happen in life."

He is now preparing to captain the All-Stars in an event he says will bring "something different" to world athletics.

Lord Coe, head of athletics' governing body, said: "Athletics, in its traditional form, remains the cornerstone of the Olympic Games.

"However, we need innovation and more opportunities for our athletes to interact with fans and show their personalities."

What is Nitro Athletics?

Athletics Australia president Mark Arbib says it is "the sports entertainment product track and field needs to move athletics beyond the existing format of one-day athletics meets".

He believes it will be a "game-changer", an event showcasing a mix of power, endurance, technique and teamwork disciplines across sprints, distance, field and Para-athletics events.

Cue mixed events, medley relays and target javelin, with countdown clocks, athletes wearing microphones and fluorescent blocks and batons.

Points are awarded for each of the 12 events, as the six teams compete over three one-day meetings at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.

Nitro Athletics events 60m sprint Medley relay 100m hurdles Three-minute distance challenge Seeded Para 100m Elimination mile 150m Long jump, with bonus points Mixed 2x300m relay Combined-height pole vault 4x100m relay Javelin, with targets

Who is taking part?

Britain's Christine Ohuruogu won 400m gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008

Four-time Olympic 400m medallist Christine Ohuruogu will lead the England team against Bolt's All-Stars, Australia, New Zealand, China and Japan.

"I really do think Nitro is going to be a huge success and I think everybody around the world is watching to see how it goes," said the 32-year-old two-time world champion.

Middle-distance runner Michael Rimmer and sprinter Bianca Williams are among those competing alongside Ohuruogu, while Bolt's team will include his Jamaican relay team-mates Asafa Powell and Michael Frater.

"It is going to be great, going to be something different. Like cricket and Twenty20," added Bolt, who confirmed he has no plans to extend his career beyond this year's World Championships in London

"I feel it will catch on. It's going to bring a lot of excitement to the sport."