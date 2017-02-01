James Ellington: British sprinter takes first steps after motorbike crash

James Ellington is a 100m and 200m specialist and a two-time Olympian having competed at Rio 2016 and London 2012

British sprinter James Ellington says he will return to athletics in 2018 after breaking his pelvis and both legs in a motorbike crash two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Olympian says he "can't believe" his progress, having taken his first steps on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Ellington said he was expected to be "in a wheelchair for at least six weeks" before he attempted walking.

Fellow sprinter Nigel Levine, 27, was also involved in the head-on collision.

Any pelvic injuries to sprinters are potentially career-threatening and both athletes will need significant rehabilitation.