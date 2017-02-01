James Ellington: British sprinter takes first steps after motorbike crash

James Ellington
James Ellington is a 100m and 200m specialist and a two-time Olympian having competed at Rio 2016 and London 2012

British sprinter James Ellington says he will return to athletics in 2018 after breaking his pelvis and both legs in a motorbike crash two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Olympian says he "can't believe" his progress, having taken his first steps on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Ellington said he was expected to be "in a wheelchair for at least six weeks" before he attempted walking.

Fellow sprinter Nigel Levine, 27, was also involved in the head-on collision.

Any pelvic injuries to sprinters are potentially career-threatening and both athletes will need significant rehabilitation.

James Ellington
Ellington takes his first steps after surgery using bars for support

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Our Instructors driving our powerboats

Powerboat Taster Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired