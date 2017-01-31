BBC Sport - Russian doping scandal: Emails confirm Lord Coe 'aware' of claims
Coe knew more than he let on - MP Collins
- From the section Athletics
Culture, Media and Sport select committee chairman Damian Collins MP says Lord Coe "knew more than he let on" when giving evidence to them in December 2015.
READ MORE: Emails show Lord Coe 'aware' of corruption claims
