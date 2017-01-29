Emma Mitchell continues fine winter form by winning Scottish Indoor 1500m

Emma Mitchell
Emma Mitchell won the women's Joe Seeley Cup at Belfast's Ormeau Park in November

Banbridge athlete Emma Mitchell continued her impressive winter form as she set a new personal best in winning the Scottish Indoor 1500m title.

Mitchell was over 20 seconds ahead of second-placed Anna Tait as she won in 4:16.20 - cutting 0.88secs off her previous best.

Her time was only 1.20 outside the qualifying mark for the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

Given that it was a solo run, Mitchell looks capable of achieving the mark.

Meanwhile, Kerry O'Flaherty finished fourth in the 3,000m at Sunday's City of Manchester Indoor meeting.

Running after being bothered by a virus for close to a month, O'Flaherty clocked 9:18.06 - just under seven seconds outside her indoor personal best set last year.

Swansea runner Elinor Kirk won in 9:00.59 which left her well ahead of Charlotte Arter (9:12.47) and Lauren Howarth (9:15.83).

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired