Usain Bolt: Jamaican Olympic Association considering appeal after Nesta Carter tests positive

Nesta Carter (right with Usain Bolt) was told of the adverse finding in May - before the Rio Olympics

The Jamaican Olympic Association is considering an appeal against the decision to strip Usain Bolt of one of his nine Olympic gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drugs test.

Carter and Bolt were part of the quartet that won the 4x100m in 2008.

But a retest of Carter's doping sample from that Games was found to contain the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Jamaica's Olympic chief, Mike Fennell, told the BBC: "We have to decide what the best legal process is."

He added: "It is a team - five athletes ran for Jamaica in that relay [four in the final in Beijing, and one other in the heat] and they are all outstanding athletes.

"We are interested in ensuring they are properly protected and given a fair chance of clearing their names."

Carter's lawyer confirmed on Wednesday that the sprinter will lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bolt, 30, completed a 'triple triple' in Rio last summer. He won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay to add to his successes in the same events in 2008 and 2012.

Carter, 31, was also part of the squad that won the event in London five years ago and helped Jamaica win at the World Championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He ran the first leg in Beijing for Jamaica's 4x100m relay team, which also included Michael Frater, Asafa Powell, Bolt and Dwight Thomas, who ran in the heats.

The retesting process: where does it stand?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), who are responsible for authorising the retests for both the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, released updated statistics on Wednesday.

As well as Carter, it was announced that Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva would be stripped of her Beijing long jump and triple jump silver medals.

Beijing 2008:

Number of tests carried out during the Games (27 July-24 August 2008) - 4,800

Number of samples selected for reanalysis (process completed) - 1,053

Number of sanctions issued as of 25, January 2017 - 61

London 2012: