James Ellington: British sprinter to have operation after motorbike crash

Ellington competed for GB at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics

British sprinter James Ellington has returned to London one week after suffering career-threatening injuries in a motorbike accident in Spain.

The 31-year-old sustained a suspected broken leg and pelvis when he and fellow sprinter Nigel Levine were hit by a car on 17 January.

Ellington confirmed he will have an operation later on Tuesday.

He tweeted he had "been through some dark days this week" but his operation is the start of his "road to recovery".

Ellington and Levine, who also sustained a suspected broken pelvis, will miss the 2017 season, which includes the World Championships in London.

James Ellington posted a picture from hospital to his Instagram account last week and said he will be looking to bounce back from the accident

The pair had been in Tenerife as part of a British Athletics group taking part in a warm-weather training camp when the accident happened.

Any pelvic injuries to sprinters are career-threatening and both athletes will need significant rehabilitation.

Ellington is a 100m and 200m specialist and a two-time Olympian who was part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Levine, 27, is a 400m runner who was born in Trinidad and raised in Northamptonshire.

He won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.