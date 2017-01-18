James Ellington & Nigel Levine: British sprinters 'truly blessed' to be alive

James Ellington (left) and Nigel Levine were part of a bigger group of British sprinters training in Spain

British sprinter James Ellington says he does not know how he or team-mate Nigel Levine survived a motorbike accident in Spain.

The GB athletes will miss the rest of 2017 and Ellington posted a picture to his Instagram account saying he is "truly blessed" to be alive.

The 31-year-old has a suspected broken leg in two places and both men have a suspected broken pelvis.

Ellington said he is "overwhelmed" by the public's support.

He added: "I truly am blessed as I do not know how me or my training partner Nigel are still alive.

"Me and him are both strong characters and will be looking to bounce back from this horrific accident."

British Athletics says its staff are with the athletes and are liaising with doctors over treatment.

However, they are still waiting to find out from specialists the severity of their injuries. There will be no definitive update from doctors until the weekend or next week.

Ellington and Levine say they were riding a motorbike when they were struck head on by a car travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, with Ellington and Levene part of a British Athletics group taking part in a warm-weather training camp.

Any pelvic injuries to sprinters are potentially career-threatening and both athletes will need significant rehabilitation.

"We will not be releasing further information on the severity of their injuries at the present time," a British Athletes statement read.

"Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable."

Ellington, 31, is a 100m and 200m specialist and a two-time Olympian who was part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Levine, 27, is a 400m runner who was born in Trinidad and raised in Northamptonshire.

He won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

Team GB rallies around injured pair