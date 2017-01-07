BBC Sport - Edinburgh Cross Country: USA's Leonard Korir pips GB's Callum Hawkins
Korir wins dramatic cross country finish
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Callum Hawkins is pipped on the line by USA's Leonard Korir in a dramatic sprint finish at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country.
WATCH AGAIN:Great Edinburgh Cross Country from Holyrood Park
