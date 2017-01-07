BBC Sport - Edinburgh Cross Country: USA's Leonard Korir pips GB's Callum Hawkins

Korir wins dramatic cross country finish

Great Britain's Callum Hawkins is pipped on the line by USA's Leonard Korir in a dramatic sprint finish at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country.

WATCH AGAIN:Great Edinburgh Cross Country from Holyrood Park

Top videos

Video

Korir wins dramatic cross country finish

Video

Highlights: Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Video

Highlights: Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

Video

Al-Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Derby

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Reading

Video

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Video

Highlights: Stoke 0-2 Wolves

Video

Rooney in one word - fans' verdict

Video

Highlights: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

Video

Highlights: Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge

Video

Highlights: Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired